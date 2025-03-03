Could Johnsons Cars be bought by Dubai firm? Further developments hint at two buyers

Further questions have been raised about the future of dealership group Johnsons Cars with new rumours of international investors poised to purchase it.

According to industry sources, Dubai-based company AW Rostamani and majority owner of Brayleys could be looking to buy the business.

Speaking to Car Dealer, Brayleys said they were ‘do not have any comment to make’ about the ‘speculation of an aquisition’.

AW Rostamani also purchased nine West Way sites in 2022, which became Brayleys car dealerships.

This news follows rumours last week that Group 1 Automotive had purchased Johnsons Toyota and Lexus dealerships after the brand disappeared from its website.

Since then the sites and addresses have appeared on Group 1’s website, although redirecting to a ‘page not found’, and no official announcement has been made.

Staff at the north west car dealership told customers that the change would be taking place over the weekend.

Since then Toyota GB told Car Dealer they had ‘no comment’.

Car Dealer has approached Johnsons Cars, Group 1 Automotive and AW Rostamani for comment but have so far received no response.

