Award-winning Warrantywise celebrates 25 years of offering market-leading products

Warrantywise is celebrating 25 years of offering market-leading extended car warranties to savvy consumers.

The Blackburn-based firm began life in 2000 by Andrew and Andrea Whittaker at their kitchen table.

Since then, it has become one of the UK’s leading warranty companies and serves private, dealer and corporate partners.

It now employs nearly 200 people from its 25,000 sq ft office, and is now headed by the Whittaker family’s children – Lawrence, CEO, and Apryl Keenan (nee Whittaker), the firm’s head of legal.

Warrantywise also has a packed trophy cabinet having been named best warranty provider in the prestigious Car Dealer Power awards five years on the trot.

Lawrence Whittaker said: ‘This is a deeply personal milestone for me and my family.

‘When we started Warrantywise, we always believed there was a better way to serve motorists. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built, the people who work here, and the impact we’ve had on the industry over the last 25 years.

‘Our vision is to enable worry-free car ownership, and with our exceptional talent and reputation in the industry, it’s our mission to become the UK’s first choice warranty provider.’

He added: ‘It’s not just about looking back – it’s about building for the future and powering our team to create the era of worry-free car ownership.

‘We’re continuing to invest in our people and processes to provide a better service, in turn supporting the next generation of car owners. And as ever, we’ll do it from our base here in the north west, where it all began.’