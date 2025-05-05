Citroen axes C5 X with dealers set to sell final cars by the end of the month

Citroen is to axe its quirky C5 X with the model set to leave UK dealerships for good when stock runs out.

The French manufacturer has been selling the range-topper for three years but bosses have now confirmed it will no longer be sold in the UK.

Directors say there is currently no plan to replace the Peugeot 408 rival amid questions over the future of the D-segment for brands like Citroen.

Since going on sale, the C5 X has found itself awkwardly positioned as a cross between a fastback, a tourer and an estate.

It sat at the top of the French carmaker’s range, rivalling a whole swathe of models including the 408 and Skoda Superb Estate, along with more premium machinery such as the BMW 3 Series Touring and Volvo V60.

Priced from £31,355, it significantly undercut all those rivals but failed to break through in the way which Citroen may have hoped.

Confirming the decision to axe the model, Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas told the PA news agency: ‘It [the D-segment] is a tiny segment and as soon as you go into it you go [up against] premium brands and mainstream brands.

‘So, I’m not sure in the future we will have anything to do with that [the D-segment].’

Caroline Malleus, director of product and strategy for Citroen, added: ‘This kind of car was not a success for us.

‘We have found that people in this sector are looking for more luxury and for premium brands.’

In a statement, a Citroen UK spokesperson confirmed that right-hand production of the C5 X will conclude at the end of May 2025, with all existing orders being fulfilled, and stock remaining available until stocks last.