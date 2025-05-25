Family duo from Vertu Nissan Widnes to complete charity trek in honour of much-loved relative

A pair of employees at a Cheshire Nissan dealership are set to take on a gruelling charity hike in honour of a much-loved relative.

Chloe Sweeney and her aunt Jen Nicholl both work at Vertu Nissan Widnes and were heartbroken when the latter’s mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia last year.

However, the pair have now decided to try and make some good of the devastating situation by raising money for charity.

The pair, who work as an assistant accountant and divisional hub administrator respectively, will be trekking 13 miles through the Lake District to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

They will be joined on the journey by other family members and have already smashed their £200 fundraising target.

The challenge will take place next Saturday (May 31) and will see them complete Trek26 alongside a team of ten other walkers.

Sweeney, says seeing her grandparent being diagnosed with the disease was ‘heartbreaking’ but she is now determined to help others in the same position.

She said: ‘Me and my family are walking for my wonderful Nan who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia last year.

‘We are experiencing first-hand the devastation this disease can cause, taking every little bit of my Nan’s personality day by day.

‘The utter heartbreak that we can see in my Nan’s face, who was once herself a carer, and not being able to fix this is so hard – and it gets harder every day.

‘The whole family is heartbroken, and so we want to do as much as possible to raise money for research into this horrendous disease.

‘We hope that in the future, a cure can be found so no more families have to live with watching their loved one suffer – and with grieving a family member who is still physically with them.’

The team’s efforts will contribute to the Alzheimer’s Society’s ongoing work to fund research into treatment and care, while also offering support to those affected by dementia across the UK.

Donations can be made via their team fundraising page.