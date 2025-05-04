Drive Motor Retail ploughs significant investment into Darlington MG renovation

Car dealer Drive Motor Retail has completed a major renovation of its Darlington MG dealership following significant investment.

The work has seen the showroom double in size and it now has the space to showcase eight vehicles under the same roof.

The expansion has also seen a new dedicated sales team begin work at the site as well as a specialised used car pitch.

The site has been given MG’s latest corporate ID with the business also becoming one of MG’s fully certified Cyberster dealers.

Bosses say the renovation project represents a ‘major step forward’ in Drive Motor Retail’s expansion strategy, featuring modern facilities and an improved customer environment.

Jeff Parkin, general manager from Drive Darlington, said: ‘We are thrilled to reveal our expanded MG showroom in Darlington.

‘This investment shows how much we believe in both our local community and the MG brand, which has expanded across our sites in recent years.

‘The expanded facility not only allows us to showcase more vehicles but also enables us to provide an enhanced customer experience with our dedicated sales team.

‘We’ve seen growing demand for MG vehicles in the area, and this new showroom puts us in an excellent position to better serve our customers’ needs.’

Drive Motor Retail came 61st in our most recent Car Dealer Top 100 list of the UK’s most profitable dealer groups with an EBITDA figure of £6.18m.

The group employees more than 800 people across 28 dealerships nationwide.