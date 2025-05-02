Motorway Protect just got better – here’s what that means for car dealers

When it comes to buying stock, peace of mind is crucial. Every decision, from margins to turnaround times, involves some degree of risk that needs to be managed.

That’s why Motorway is always working to help dealers more confidently invest in stock to help grow their business.

Our AI-powered vehicle profiling journey has been developed to give dealers more certainty when buying used car stock on our platform. By helping sellers create more reliable, higher-quality listings, dealers can trust the accuracy of the vehicle details before making a purchase.

But even with the most advanced profiling, unexpected issues can arise. That’s why we’ve just launched a new and improved version of Motorway Protect – our FCA-regulated insurance product, in partnership with Opteven UK.

Motorway Protect covers dealers against unexpected mechanical or electrical faults when investing in used stock on our platform.

The new and improved Motorway Protect offers higher coverage limits, longer claim windows, and broader eligibility – all at no extra cost.

This makes Motorway Protect the most comprehensive insurance product of its kind on the market, for just £29.99 per vehicle. It’s quick to get an answer too, with claims reviewed within four hours and paid within a matter of days.

We now provide coverage for vehicles up to 15 years and 150,000 miles, which means we cover over 90% of the cars sold on our platform. If a covered issue arises, dealers can claim up to £10,000 per vehicle within five days of collection.

This enhanced policy offers extra peace of mind when investing in used stock, helping dealers to safeguard against unexpected costs and stay focused on growing their business.

For dealers already signed up for Motorway Protect, these enhancements will apply automatically. If not, registration is easy. Dealers can find out more about the enhanced Motorway Protect offering by submitting their details here.