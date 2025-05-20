Bangers4Ben returns for 2025 with convoy to take on Scotland’s most famous driving route

Bangers4Ben is making a comeback for 2025 with the much-loved industry event set to tackle one of the UK’s most famous drives.

Back for its 16th year, the latest rally will see teams hardy motor traders take on Scotland’s legendary NC500 in a fleet of bangers worth no more than £750.

The drive will begin in Edinburgh on October 4 with the convey making their it to the remote beauty spot of Thurso for its first overnight stop.

Day two will then see a snaking drive along the dramatic north coast before cutting south to Inverness, where the teams will rest, reflect, and inevitably compare mechanical failures.

The final day offers a scenic victory lap through the last leg of the NC500, looping back to Inverness to wrap up what promises to be a truly unforgettable trip.

The event will see figures from across the automotive industry customise their bangers before selling them off in aid of Ben at the end of the trip.

This years’ theme – ‘The Movies’ – gives more than enough scope for creativity so expect to see some pretty ‘out there’ designs along the way.

Organiser Andy Entwistle told Car Dealer: ‘More than just an epic drive, Bangers for Ben is about camaraderie, creativity, and community spirit.

‘Participants go all-in, often decorating their cars in outrageous liveries and embracing the challenge with full-throttle enthusiasm—all to support Ben, which provides vital support to people in the automotive industry facing life’s toughest challenges.

‘Whether you’re a petrolhead, a proud motoring misfit, or just in it for the memories (and the breakdowns), Bangers4Ben 2025 promises sweeping landscapes, dodgy gearboxes, and a whole lot of heart.’

Since launching back in 2009, Bangers4Ben has raised over £600,000. The organisers are looking to break the record of £91,000 raised in 2023, with each team challenged to raise £2,000 for Ben.

You can sign up for this year’s event here. Entry is £1,050 plus VAT per car including the driver and one co-driver. This covers your twin accommodation, breakfast, evening meal and AA roadside assistance.