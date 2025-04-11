Renault takes cheeky swipe at Mini with new ad campaign outside London showroom

It may be a French icon but the Renault 5 has been donning the Union Jack at one UK dealership as part of a cheeky advertising campaign targeting Mini customers.

Billboards have been erected outside Renault London West carrying the slogan ‘make your neighbour jealous’, in reference to the Mini dealership next door.

A brand new Renault 5 E-Tech has also been mounted on a plinth outside the showroom, with a Union Flag on its roof in classic Mini style.

A car with the same paintwork even appears in the advertising posters – just in case anyone was unsure of the joke!

Inevitable comparisons have been made between the success of BMW’s Mini and the new Renault 5 and the topic recently came up at Car Dealer Live.

When asked by James Batchelor if the new 5 was Renault’s ‘Mini moment’, the brand’s UK boss, Adam Wood, said: ‘We are very excited.

‘The cars only arrived in the showrooms a couple of weeks ago but already we’re seeing a buzz in the sales teams.

‘Seeing the smiles on peoples’ faces when they see the car for the first time is great and I think that’s starting to build positivity and optimism for the future.’

Renault’s ad campaign comes less than a week after Ineos ran a similar campaign outside a Land Rover Dealership.

In that instance, a poster showing a Grenadier and a Defender nose-to-nose appeared beside Lookers Jaguar Land Rover West London with the tag line ‘let’s take this outside’.