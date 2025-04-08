Ineos pokes fun at haters with cheeky advertising campaign outside JLR showroom

Ineos Automotive has poked fun at JLR and one of its flagship London dealerships with a provoking advertising campaign.

Called ‘Us vs. Them’, the campaign is designed to showcase the ‘distinctive personality’ of Ineos’ Grenadier off-roader, and ‘set the record straight’ that the car isn’t a Land Rover Defender copy.

The campaign has been activated across social media and with large billboards, the most notable of which is outside one of JLR’s major London dealerships.

Placed next door to the Lookers Jaguar Land Rover West London showroom on the busy A40, the billboard depicts a mud-splattered Grenadier appearing to have a face-off with a shiny Land Rover Defender.

The image is topped off with a headline that reads ‘Let’s take this outside’ – a ‘cheeky provocation’ that’s ‘intended to raise a smile’, says Ineos.

The off-roading brand says the campaign intends ‘to draw a line in the sand’ after a series of unsuccessful legal challenges that ‘were intended to disrupt the development and sales of the Grenadier’.

Lynn Calder, CEO at Ineos Automotive, said: ‘We’ve held our tongues while winning the court cases over and over again, and we feel it’s now time to set the record straight: we’re not them and we’re not trying to be them.

‘Good luck to the others: they’re cool cars. But we’re tired of the comparisons. To be clear, this is all about saying we’re different.’