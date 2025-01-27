Brits being turned off from Tesla because of Elon Musk

Brits would rather choose Chinese than take a Tesla when buying their next EV, a new survey has found – and it’s all thanks to Elon Musk.

Electric car advice website Electrifying.com quizzed 1,000 people earlier this month, and found that nearly two-thirds of car buyers are put off from buying a Tesla because of the controversial CEO.

Respondents were current EV owners and those intending to purchase one, with 59% in each group saying that Musk’s influence were deter them going for a Tesla.

The survey also highlighted the growing appeal of Chinese brands, and found that among EV owners 61% would be happy choosing a car from a Chinese manufacturer. Meanwhile, 56% of potential EV buyers would also go Chinese.

The survey was live as Musk was heavily in the spotlight after performing a one-armed gesture during the inauguration of Donald Trump, and comes after Chinese powerhouse BYD overtook Tesla to become the world’s top EV maker in terms of sales last year.

Ginny Buckley, journalist, broadcaster and founder of Electrifying.com, said: ‘Our research reveals a major shift in consumer perceptions.

‘Tesla has played a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, but our findings show that Elon Musk’s personal involvement in Tesla’s brand appears to be polarising, pushing many buyers to look elsewhere.’

She added: ‘Our research highlights just how fiercely competitive and fast-moving the EV market has become,” said Buckley.

‘Consumers now have more choice than ever, with cutting-edge technology, better pricing, and new players transforming the game. D

‘Despite the strength of its model lineup Tesla’s dominance is no longer a given and, as our findings reveal, its founder might now be doing more harm than good to the brand.’

Also commenting on the survey’s findings, founder of Palmer Energy, Andy Palmer, said: ‘The Electrifying.com research is timely and shows just how influential Chinese brands are becoming. They are affordable and good quality. Not perfect, but do offer consumer choice at the right price point.

‘On the matter of drivers turning away from Tesla due to the actions of its CEO, it is yet to be proven yet it does show that people have enough choice now to comfortably switch if they choose.

‘Tesla was a market leader, but the Model Y has slipped from the top spot. Tesla needs to think long and hard about its positioning and product offers if it wants to stop bleeding market share.’

