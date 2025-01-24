What to expect from Car Dealer Live 2025: Great speakers, exclusive research, brilliant networking

Car Dealer Live 2025 takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum and will be a packed day of insightful sessions for anyone connected to the motor trade.

The event – sponsored by Auto Trader – is designed to inspire car dealers with exclusive research sessions and interviews with some of the biggest names in the automotive industry.

Headline speakers will take questions from our editors on the latest trends and challenges while panelists from the franchised car dealer and car manufacturer worlds will discuss the industry’s key topics.

The day is designed to have plenty of opportunity for networking too with breaks for mingling with fellow car dealers and industry professionals.

Tickets to the event are available now from the event website and a limited number of hotel packages are also on sale.

Car Dealer will be hosting an informal social gathering the night before the event where you’ll be able to catch up with other retailers and suppliers in a relaxed setting.

The event takes place on March 13 at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon. It runs from 9am-5pm with a packed agenda.

Insightful research

All of the Car Dealer Live 2025 partners will be delivering exclusive research on the day. They will be joined on stage by a car dealer or manufacturer partner who will be able to give their take on the topic and the research.

Guests will be able to submit questions to the speakers and all the sessions are designed to give dealers key ideas to take away to their dealership to implement.

What does 2025 have in store for car dealers? Auto Trader’s COO Catherine Faiers will be discussing how the year has kicked off for retailers and what they can expect next.

Is there really an opportunity for used EV sales for all dealers? That’s what Phil Nothard and the team at Cox Automotive will answer, giving you tips on how to make the most of the opportunity electric cars present.

Which Chinese car manufacturers are the ones to watch – and who should you invest in? Jato’s China country manager Bo Yo will talk about the Chinese car brands she thinks dealers should be courting and why.

Just how useful is AI to car dealers – and how can you use it? Motorway has been talking to hundreds of car dealers about how they use AI and they’ll reveal what works and what doesn’t in this session with COO James Wilson.

What data is critical to a car dealer in making business a success? Experian’s David Kerry will chat about how powerful data can be when buying, selling and dealing with customers.

What is Google seeing in the used car market – and how can the search engine help dealers? Google’s Mohammad Lone will once again share his unique insight into the car market and consumers, giving you tips on how to use Google’s tools to improve your dealership.

Incredible guests

Car Dealer has lined up a superb panel of guests offering insight via headline interviews and panel discussions.

Headline interviews will also take place with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, who will give his take on the current state of the UK car market and what he thinks is needed to give it a boost.

And franchised car dealer boss John O’Hanlon will take to the stage for another headline interview. He runs the self-started Waylands Automotive, a Volvo, Kia, MG and Polestar dealer, founded in 2016.

Nicole Melillo Shaw, boss of Volvo Car UK, will also take to the stage at Car Dealer Live for our third headline interview.

Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group director and Jason Cranswick, chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investments, are lined up for the franchised dealer panel.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, and James Taylor, managing director for Vauxhall, have also been announced as panelists for our manufacturer session.

We’re particularly excited about a special session with Daksh Gupta, former boss of Marshall Motor Group, and Ben CEO Rachel Clift who will talk about their careers and how to deal with stress in the motor trade.

Tickets

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.