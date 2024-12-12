Daksh Gupta and Rachel Clift on how to cope with stress in the motor trade

Car retailing legend Daksh Gupta and automotive industry charity Ben leader Rachel Clift are set to share the stage at Car Dealer Live for a special talk.

The experienced pair will discuss ways of coping with stress in the motor trade at our event taking place on March 13, 2025.

Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, will include headline interviews with key industry executives and exclusive research sessions from our partners Motorway, Cox Automotive, Experian, Jato and Google. Tickets are available now.

Gupta, previously chief executive officer of the listed dealer Marshall Motor Group, has held several high powered jobs in the motor trade and knows a thing or two about dealing with pressure.

Clift is a former Olympian and competed for Team GB at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. She has 25 years’ experience dealing with health and well being and has recently taken over as the charity’s CEO.

At our Car Dealer Live event – being held at the British Motor Museum – Clift and Gupta will talk about their careers, their thoughts on the motor trade and how they have dealt with high pressure, high stress environments over the years.

Gupta, who is now Group CEO of Huws Gray, the sustainable building solutions Group, but is also Vice President of the Institute of Motor Industry and continues to advise the sector, more recently Ford in Europe on their distribution model.

He said: ‘I am very excited to be coming along to Car Dealer Live and talking about my career in an industry that holds a special place in my heart.

‘As my colleagues in the industry will know, I’ve worked on many deals over the years, in many boardrooms across different businesses and know only too well the stress and strains it can have.

‘I look forward to sharing some of my experiences and how I’ve coped with them – and helped others in times of stress – at next year’s event.’

Clift added: ‘At Ben we know only too well the toll that pressures of the motor trade can have on staff.

‘Stress can make us feel tired, tense and overwhelmed. The combination of physical and emotional reactions to the situation can change our normal behaviour.

‘I am looking forward to sharing our tips and how, as a charity, Ben can help those in the motor trade.’

Car Dealer Live is back for 2025

Some 10% of all ticket sales to Car Dealer Live will be donated to Ben by Car Dealer. Every year, the event raises thousands of pounds for the automotive industry charity.

Headline speakers include former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer and Waylands Automotive CEO John O’Hanlon. More details of the line up are available on the CarDealerLive.co.uk website with new guests being added all the time.

Early bird tickets are on sale now.

Trading car dealers can book early bird tickets for the event for £130 (usually £160), supplier tickets are £320.

Packages that include a hotel room the night before and access to the pre-event social gathering cost £280 with early bird pricing (usually £310) for car dealers and £470 for suppliers.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non-trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

If you can’t make the event, streaming tickets are also available, giving you access to a live stream of all sessions on the day as well as the ability to watch any of them back. Early bird streaming tickets cost £190 (usually £220).

All prices exclude VAT.