Meet the car manufacturer bosses appearing at Car Dealer Live 2025

Bosses from car manufacturers Renault and Vauxhall have been added to the line up to appear on the stage at Car Dealer Live on March 13.

Adam Wood, managing director of Renault UK, and James Taylor, managing director for Vauxhall, have been announced as panelists for our manufacturer session at the event that takes place at the British Motor Museum, Gaydon.

Tickets for car dealers and suppliers are available now on the event website. Hotel packages are also available with a social meet-up planned for those staying the night before.

The car manufacturer chiefs will take our editors’ questions at the event on the latest trends in the automotive industry and be asked for their thoughts on tough ZEV Mandate targets.

There will also be the opportunity for attendees to submit questions to our panelists.

Wood took over at Renault in October 2024 and has a busy year ahead as the brand launches the electric Renault 5.

He previously worked for the Renault Group for nearly 14 years in a variety of roles and eventually headed up Dacia as its brand director.

He had a hiatus at Stellantis where he was Peugeot MD for nearly two years, and marketing director of Vauxhall before that, before rejoining Renault last year.

Also on the panel will be Vauxhall boss James Taylor. He has worked for the brand all his career and has held a variety of roles in the company.

Insightful interviews

Thought-provoking panels

Network with professionals

Car dealership inspiration

10% of ticket sales donated to Ben

Early bird tickets from CarDealerLive.co.uk

Taylor was the sales and marketing director for 10 years and was appointed MD of Vauxhall in January 2023.

He has been vocal about the government needing ‘to do their bit’ to help stimulate demand for EVs in the UK.

Volvo Car UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw will also take to the stage at Car Dealer Live for a separate headline interview.

Car Dealer Live is a thought-provoking conference, sponsored by Auto Trader, which brings together leaders from across the automotive industry to hear exclusive research from a range of experts.

Attendees to the event will also hear exclusive research from our event partners, all of whom will be revealing exclusive insights on the day.

Guests can expect fascinating insights from headline partner Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Cox Automotive, Motorway, Jato, Experian and Google.

Headline interviews will also take place with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, who will give his take on the current state of the UK car market and what he thinks is needed to give it a boost.

And franchised car dealer boss John O’Hanlon will take to the stage for the third headline interview. He runs the self-started Waylands Automotive, a Volvo, Kia, MG and Polestar dealer, founded in 2016.

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320. Some 10% of ticket sales will be donated to industry charity Ben.

A hotel package is also available which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

For more information and a full programme of the day visit CarDealerLive.co.uk.