Volvo Car UK boss Nicole Melillo Shaw joins the line up at Car Dealer Live 2025

Volvo Car UK managing director Nicole Melillo Shaw will take to the stage at Car Dealer Live for a headline interview.

Melillo Shaw was appointed UK leader of Volvo in November 2023 and has worked for the brand for nearly five years.

She was previously director of commercial operations and, before that, consumer director for the company.

Melillo Shaw is the third and final headline interview to be announced for Car Dealer Live, sponsored by Auto Trader, which takes place at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon on March 13, 2025.

She said: ‘As one of the UK’s fastest growing premium car brands, 2025 is shaping up to be another strong year for Volvo Cars.

‘I am looking forward to joining the line-up at Car Dealer Live, to discuss our strategy and the important topics facing our industry.’

Early bird tickets are still on sale, but discounted prices will end soon.

Headline interviews will also take place with Dr Andy Palmer, the former Nissan chief and Aston Martin CEO, who will give his take on the current state of the UK car market and what he thinks is needed to give it a boost.

And franchised car dealer boss John O’Hanlon will also take to the stage. He runs the self-started Waylands Automotive, a Volvo, Kia, MG and Polestar dealer, founded in 2016.

O’Hanlon previously ran Ridgeway which was sold to Marshall Motor Group. We’ll hear about his journey in the industry and his thoughts on what 2025 will bring the motor trade.

Car Dealer Live is a thought-provoking conference which brings together leaders from across the automotive industry to hear exclusive research from a range of experts.

Attendees to the one-day event will also hear exclusive research from our event partners, all of whom will be revealing exclusive insights on the day.

Guests can expect fascinating insights from headline partners Auto Trader, as well as sponsors Cox Automotive, Motorway, Jato, Experian and Google.

Panel discussions will also take place on the stage with franchised and independent car dealers, as well as car manufacturers.

Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group director and Jason Cranswick, chief operating officer of Marubeni Auto Investments, are already lined up for the franchised dealer panel. More guests are still to be announced for all the panels over the coming weeks.

At the 2025 event, Car Dealer is also offering a hotel package with all tickets which will include a stay at a four-star hotel, a short drive away from the venue, the night before.

Car Dealer will be hosting a social gathering in a dedicated area at the hotel the night before so attendees can network ahead of the main event.

Trading car dealers can book tickets for the event for £160, supplier tickets are £320.

Tickets including a hotel room the night before and access to the pre-event social gathering cost £310 for car dealers and £470 for suppliers.

It is essential you book the correct tickets. Non trading car dealers who book car dealer tickets will have their tickets cancelled.

If you can’t make the event, streaming tickets are also available for all, giving you access to a live stream of all sessions on the day as well as the ability to watch any of them back. Streaming tickets cost £220.

All prices exclude VAT.