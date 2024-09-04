Log in
Former Volkswagen Group chief executive Martin Winterkorn in court on Tuesday (Moritz Frankenberg_dpa_AP) cropFormer Volkswagen Group chief executive Martin Winterkorn in court on Tuesday (Moritz Frankenberg_dpa_AP) crop

News

Former Volkswagen boss faces up to 10 years in jail as trial over emissions rigging starts

  • Dieselgate scandal erupted in September 2015
  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn is now on trial
  • He denies charges of fraud and market manipulation

Time 11:24 am, September 4, 2024

Ex-Volkswagen Group CEO Martin Winterkorn appeared in court yesterday to face charges of fraud and market manipulation.

The charges are connected to the dieselgate scandal over VW’s use of rigged software that allowed millions of cars to cheat emissions tests and pump out high levels of harmful pollutants.

Prosecutors in Germany say Winterkorn knew about the illegal software well before the US Environmental Protection Agency announced its discovery of the violation in September 2015.

Advert

Winterkorn claims he only learned about the practice days earlier and has given evidence as a witness during civil proceedings that the allegations against him ‘are not correct’.

His lawyer, Felix Doerr, said ahead of yesterday’s court proceedings in Braunschweig that ‘our client definitively rejects the accusations brought against him’.

He said Winterkorn’s position as chief executive didn’t justify making him responsible for the scandal in all its aspects.

Advert

Winterkorn, 77, was to have gone on trial in 2021 with four other VW executives but his case was postponed because of health issues.

The diesel scandal had wide-ranging consequences for the company and the car industry.

Volkswagen paid more than €31bn (circa £26.1bn) in fines and legal settlements.

Meanwhile, sales of diesel-powered cars, once favoured for their fuel efficiency over petrol vehicles, plummeted.

Winterkorn faces three separate sets of charges:

  • Defrauding vehicle purchasers by selling the cars with illegal software
  • Stock market manipulation by not disclosing required information to investors
  • Making false statements before a parliamentary commission of inquiry in 2017

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Advert

Prosecutors alleged in their indictment that Winterkorn learned of the issue at least by November 2014 but continued to allow the practice.

They say the rigged software appeared in Volkswagen cars in Europe and the US as early as 2006.

The software turned up emissions controls during testing then turned them down during everyday driving, allowing the cars to emit more than the permitted levels of nitrogen oxide.


Nitrogen oxide can irritate people’s airways and contribute to the development of asthma.

The case continues.

Martin Winterkorn is pictured at top in court yesterday. Image credit: Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/AP

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108