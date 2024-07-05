Get your tickets for the Car Dealer Podcast Live on September 4 and be part of the show

On September 4, the Car Dealer Podcast team will be bringing you a live event with an evening of entertainment, networking and, always importantly, food.

If you’ve listened to the podcast before, you’ll know we bring a lighthearted approach to the important topics of the week with industry guests to share their views too.

This extended live recording, sponsored by Motorway, will give guests the opportunity to have their say, hear from special guests and the Car Dealer team on the subjects that matter most to the car industry. There will also be the chance to connect with those people and others in the industry throughout the evening.

The event will run from 4pm until late, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, with a live recording that we’d love you to be part of.

Following the show, we’ll open the bar and guests will enjoy a barbecue in a beautiful outdoor setting where you’ll be able to relax for an evening of socialising with other industry professionals until late.

Tickets are now on sale below from £149, which includes entry to the live podcast show followed by a three-course barbecue dinner.

There are also a limited number of hotel room packages available to book at the venue, which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already!