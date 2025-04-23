Surge in interest in Chinese car brands with enquiries for BYD up the most in March

New data from Carwow revealed that interest in Chinese models on its platform have grown significantly so far this year but BYD remains the fastest growing car brand with enquiries up 990% in March.

During the month it also saw configurations for BYD models increase 449% while in the first quarter of 2025 it also saw enquiries to BYD retailers up 33%.

However, BYD wasn’t the only Chinese car brand that had caught consumers attention. In Q1, Omoda also saw enquiries grow 41% compared to the previous quarter, while Jaecoo enquiries in March were up 531% compared to February.

These figures reflect changes in consumer sentiment that Carwow has been monitoring.

It found in early 2023 that only 24% of respondents would consider a Chinese brand for their next car. However, in 2025 that figure is up to 39%.

Carwow also found in its most read car reviews in March that nine were battery electric vehicles and eight were Chinese car brands.

Sepi Arani, managing director of Media & Commercial at Carwow said: ‘You don’t need to be part of the automotive industry to appreciate BYD’s exceptionally well executed entrance to the European market.

‘Its bold sponsorship of Euro 2024 paid off, helping to increase general awareness of the brand from 28% pre-tournament to 44% afterwards. Since then, we have seen continued growth in awareness, peaking at 58% in March 2025.

‘Our platform enables brands like BYD to reach and target even more in-market customers throughout the car changing funnel. Though starting from a low base point, the sharp rise in BYD configurations and enquiry volumes we saw last month demonstrate the effectiveness of the brand’s investment to date.

‘This standout performance is testament to the strength of our unique offering, serving legacy and newcomer brands with high-intent leads.’