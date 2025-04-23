Exclusive: Omoda and Jaecoo maker signing up dealers for third brand in UK – Lepas

Chery – the Chinese manufacturer behind Omoda and Jaecoo – will bring a third car brand to the UK: Lepas.

Car Dealer understands the Chinese car firm is currently in talks with dealers across the country to sign them up to sell the new cars.

Likely to arrive this year, sources said they had been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements about the launch, but the news has since been leaked to Car Dealer.

At the Shanghai Motor Show, a spokesperson for the brand would not officially confirm Lepas would be coming to the UK, but admitted there were ‘strategic plans’ ongoing.

Car dealer sources close to the project explained details were currently a closely guarded secret.

Dealers who have been in talks with Lepas said they had been told the car maker was planning to bring in B-segment cars – likely to be smaller SUVs based on Chery models currently badged as Tiggo.

These are likely to be cheaper, entry level cars. In other markets, Lepas offers ICE, electric and hybrid powertrains.

Lepas showrooms are likely to be independent of Omoda and Jaecoo eventually, but it is understood a launch may allow dealers currently representing Chery brands to sell Lepas models alongside them in existing showroom space.

One dealer said: ‘We’ve been told Lepas is likely to be a rival for Stellantis’ Leapmotor and will come in at around the same price point.

‘We think the cars will be smaller city car models at an affordable price point.’

Chery is the largest exporter of cars from China and has been for 22 years. In 2024 it exported some 1.14m cars globally.

Omoda and Jaecoo models are already sold in 60 markets across the world and launched in the UK in September 2024 and February 2025 respectively.

A Chery spokesperson was surprised the news had been leaked when contacted by Car Dealer, but in a statement said: ‘We are aware of the recent speculation regarding Chery and its future presence in the UK market.

‘While we are not yet in a position to comment publicly on the specifics, we can confirm that strategic plans are progressing.

‘We appreciate the growing interest and look forward to providing a full update in due course.

‘We remain focused on continuing the momentum of the market implementation of Omoda and Jaecoo UK, which is the most successful market globally.’

Lepas cars are likely to follow the Omoda and Jaecoo pricing strategy which is extremely keen. The firm likes to typically price its cars at the same cost as models from the segment below so they look extremely good value.

They also come with seven-year, 100k-mile warranties and RAC cover for the lifetime of the warranty.

Top picture: Chery