Video: Meet Mornine – the AI-powered salesperson set to help in car dealers soon

Chinese car brand Chery has launched an AI-powered robot assistant which could soon be helping in UK car dealerships.

Called Mornine, the robot can greet customers, make tea and coffee and even show them around a car.

A spokesperson for Chery, which currently operates Omoda and Jaecoo showrooms in the UK, said the AI-robot could soon be assisting salespeople in its dealers across the world.

Car Dealer met Mornine on the Chery stand at the Shanghai Motor Show in China today (Wednesday, April 23) and filmed a video of it interacting with visitors which you can watch above.

Mornine has been tested in showrooms in Malaysia and even greeted the King of Malaysia during an official visit to a dealership.

Chery said Mornine has capabilities including perception, cognition, decision making and task execution and said the ‘ideal use case’ was for ‘dealer-level admin and service’.

The car brand’s robotics experts explained Mornine uses speech and vision inputs which allow it to ‘accurately interpret commands including physical gestures’.

A Chery spokesperson said: ‘Mornine leverages automotive-grade hardware to support upright walking and dexterous hand operations.

‘It has also achieved multi-robot coordination, enabling collaborative tasks such as guided tours and reception services, alongside other dealer admin-level tasks.’

Ian Wallace, spokesperson for Omoda and Jaecoo in the UK, told Car Dealer that Mornine could even be used in people’s homes in the future.

He said: ‘Mornine is an intelligent showroom aid. She can show you around a vehicle, she can answer your questions and she can make teas and coffees so in a busy showroom environment, if you’re tied up, she’s there to be a helpful face of the brand.

‘She has learning capabilities so she can react to commands and learn your voice so if you were to use her in a household environment she would start to learn what you like and don’t like.’

Wallace said there was ‘no timeline’ for the robot to be deployed in UK showrooms but said it would be ‘fun’ to have her in the car maker’s dealerships.

Chery also showcased a robotic dog – named Argos – on its Shanghai stand. The pet pooch is designed to offer companionship for those who cannot have live pets at home.

It is also powered by AI and can distinguish between different voices and follows hand and voice commands.

