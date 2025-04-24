Car Dealer’s James Baggott reveals what has caught his eye on trip to Shanghai Motor Show

In recent years China has fast become one of the dominant forces in the automotive industry thanks to major investment from the likes of BYD, GWM and Chery.

The country can now rival many more established markets and even hosts what is now one of the world’s most prestigious motor shows.

Taking place this week, the Shanghai Motor Show has seen car brands from across the globe race to China to show off their latest models at the National Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Among those in attendance has been our very own James Baggott, who has been taking a look at the most significant cars to to take to the stage.

Here is what caught his eye…

iCar / Jaecoo 6

Chinese manufacturer Chery is the largest exporter of cars globally and has been for 22 years with 1.1m heading to different countries in 2024.

This funky looking off roader is likely to be badged the Jaecoo 6 when it arrives in the UK.

It’s slightly bigger than a Suzuki Jimny, with similar styling, a huge digital screen inside and genuine four-wheel drive from its electric powertrain. It is said to have a range of around 300 miles.

MG Cyber X

This Land Rover Defender-sized SUV could be winging its way to MG dealers soon. It’s the second model in the brand’s Cyber range and follows the Cyberster sports car.

Currently it’s just a concept, but rumours are it will make production ‘soon’. It shares underpinnings with the car maker’s electric roadster and features bold pop-up headlights.

Audi E5 Sportback



The E5 Sportback is a China-specific model and the first from Audi’s sub range.

The cars feature different badging and do without the famous four-ringed logo on the bonnet. The E5 Sportback is a long, swooping electric saloon that will see the top-of-the-range version offer a reported 776bhp and a range of some 478 miles.

It is made in conjunction with MG’s owner SAIC, but there’s little chance it will ever make it to the UK.

BMW Neue Klasse

The German car maker has been teasing fans with its new look for months – and in Shanghai it had three models on its stand showing off its bold, fresh look. Dubbed ‘Neue Klasse’, or simply ‘New Class’ in English, the car maker showed off its 3 Series-sized and X3-sized SUV models.

They debut the brand’s new look which includes a redesigned grille and bold new interiors. Also on the stand was its Skytop Concept, a 50-car production run special edition soft-top, all of which are already sold out.

Omoda 7

Omoda launched in the UK in September and has already swelled its dealership numbers to more than 70.

The Omoda 7 will join the range above the 5 and comes with an impressive seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty and tempting finance rates.

It will feature the brand’s new hybrid powertrain that can be fast charged in 20 minutes and offers a total range of some 745 miles when combined with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The electric only range is 56 miles.

Nissan Frontier Pro

Nissan has been without a pick-up truck in the UK since Navara sales stopped – so could the Japanese car maker be tempted to bring in this: the plug-in hybrid Frontier Pro?

Designed more with Chinese and American markets in mind, the double cab pick-up truck combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric battery that can propel the workhorse along for 84 miles on electric power alone.

It has all-wheel-drive and more than 400bhp.

Volvo EM90

Volvo might be known for SUVs and boxy estate cars, but the EM90 has taken the Swedish brand in an altogether different direction. It’s an electric people carrier that has luxurious seating for ‘executive travel’ and is based on a Zeekr platform, another brand in Volvo owner Geely’s stable.

It features a 116kWh battery and produces 268bhp. Inside there’s a huge 15.6-inch entertainment screen that drops down from the roof for passengers to enjoy.

There are rumours, after a successful launch in China, the boxy model could head to other global markets too.

Mazda EZ-60

Considering Mazda, the Japanese car maker, is lacking in electric models in the UK, there’s a good chance this new EZ-60 could be sold in its showrooms.

The new model is made in partnership with Chinese car maker Changan Automobile and is available as an electric or plug-in hybrid.

The rear-wheel- drive EV has a range of 373 miles while the hybrid version will top more than 600.

Bentley Azures



Luxurious British car brands do well in China, which is why Bentley most likely chose the Shanghai show to take the covers off its new models.

The firm revealed new ‘Azure’ versions of its Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur which all focus on driver ‘well-being’ and feature ‘lavish’ specs.

The car maker also revealed a high performance hybrid powertrain that unites a 4.0-litre V8 with an electric motor to produce around 680bhp.