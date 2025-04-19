Here are the most important cars unveiled at the New York Auto Show 2025

Motor shows could well be making a return if New York 2025 is anything to go by.

The Big Apple’s auto show is home to a number of world debuts, and while many of the new car reveals at the show are aimed at the American markets, there are some models that should pique the interest of UK consumers.

Here we take a look at the most important new model reveals.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

The Korean car brand bills the X Gran Equator as their Mercedes-Benz G Wagon rival – a luxury off-roader with plenty of kerbside appeal. While the details are scant, rumours are it will feature an electric powertrain when it arrives in 2028.

It has chunky off-road looks, a seemingly snooker table-long bonnet and a posh interior. Highlights include a ‘four moons’ roof with skylight sunroofs for each occupant and Genesis’ trademark two-line headlights.

Kia K4

The K4 is likely to become the replacement for the ageing Kia Ceed when it arrives on our shores. Revealed with a fanfare at the show, the bright yellow hatchback has so far only been officially earmarked for the US, but the Volkswagen Golf-rivalling family car will undoubtedly come to the UK eventually.

Under the bonnet, you’ll find either a 147bhp 2.0-litre, or turbocharged 190bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine.

Kia EV4

It couldn’t exactly be described as the prettiest electric car, but the Kia EV4 is a new model set to slot into the Korean car maker’s range under the EV5.

While it wasn’t the first time we’ve seen the car, New York saw more details revealed, including news that the entry level model will have a 235-mile range and the higher spec version 330 miles. There’s no word yet whether it’ll come to the UK, but ignore the teasing – it’s highly likely.

Subaru Solterra

Subaru has a small but loyal following in the UK and the heavily revised Solterra electric car will make them smile. Set to arrive next year, it has a radical new design and more performance than the outgoing model. That includes a bigger 74.4kWh battery that boosts range 25 per cent to around 285 miles.

A range-topping XT model has 338bhp and a sub-five-second 0-60mph time. And If you thought it looked familiar, that’s because it’s based on the Toyota bZ4x, which is made for Subaru.

Subaru Trailseeker

Subaru also took the covers off an electric version of its Outback. The Trailblazer has four-wheel drive, 375bhp and a range of 260 miles from its 74kWh battery.

It can tow up to 1588kg and has drive modes to cope with snow and deep mud. It will be in US showrooms early in 2026 and is likely to arrive in the UK soon after that.