Hybrids flying off used car dealers’ forecourts as April 2025 is fastest-selling for four years

Hybrids are the fastest-selling used cars this month as speed-of-sale for all second-hand cars improved, new data shows.

Auto Trader reports that used cars in April 2025 are selling six days quicker compared to the same month in 2021, lingering on forecourts for an average of 25 days.

Cars aged between five-and-10-years old have been the quickest to shift for the past 12 months, taking just 23 days. April also saw cars aged between three-and-five-years old take on average 23 days to sell.

Hybrids were the quickest of the lot, taking six of the top 10 places in Auto Trader’s fastest-selling data list.

The Mercedes-Benz GLA was the quickest, selling in 6.5 days on average, while the Vauxhall Grandland has dropped to second place from last month, despite selling half a day faster this month – in seven days on average during April, vs. 7.5 days in March 2025.

The full top-10 list is below.

Auto Trader’s data shows that across all makes and models, full/mild hybrid vehicles are matching petrol as the fastest selling fuel type in the UK, taking an average of 24 days to sell.

This is the fastest month on record so far for full/mild hybrids since 20213, and when it comes to average prices of hybrids4 they have decreased by 11.5% from £28,352 in March 2024 to £25,260 in March 2025.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insight director, said: ‘With strong demand demonstrated by this speed of sale data, it’s vital to remember that price isn’t the only lever available to help secure sales.

‘Pricing strategy should be aligned with market data available on Auto Trader so you can be sure you’re maximising profit potential on every vehicle.

‘Improving advert quality could be a better way to sell your stock quickly without losing profit, so consider checking your Auto Trader Performance Rating first.’

Fastest-selling used cars in April 2025

1. Mercedes-Benz GLA Petrol/Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 6.5 days to sell

2. Vauxhall Grandland – SUV, Petrol/Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 7 days to sell

3. Jeep Avenger – SUV, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 8 days to sell

4. Mercedes-Benz GLC – SUV, Petrol/Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 9 days to sell

5. MG HS – SUV, Petrol/Plug-in Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 10 days to sell

6. Skoda Kamiq – SUV, Petrol, Age: 5 to 10 Years, 10.5 days to sell

7. BMW X1 – SUV, Petrol/Plug-in Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 11 days to sell

8. Honda HR-V – SUV, Petrol/Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 11 days to sell

9. Dacia Sandero Stepway – Hatchback, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 11 days to sell

10. Renault Clio – Hatchback, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 11 days to sell

Slowest selling used cars in April 2025

1. Audi Q4 e-tron – SUV, Electric, Age: up to 1 Year, 62.5 days to sell

2. Volkswagen Golf – Hatchback, Petrol Plug-in Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 64 days to sell

3. Ford Mustang Mach-E – SUV, Electric, Age: up to 1 Year, 70 days to sell

4. Hyundai Bayon – SUV, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 70 days to sell

5. Mazda 3 – Hatchback, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 72 days to sell

6. Audi A4 – Saloon, Petrol, Age: up to 1 Year, 72 days to sell

7. Mini Countryman E – SUV, Electric, Age: up to 1 Year, 74 days to sell

8. BMW X7 – SUV, Diesel Hybrid, Age: 1 to 3 Years, 92 days to sell

9. BMW iX2 – SUV, Electric, Age: 1 to 3 Years, 92.5 days to sell

10. Audi A3 – Hatchback, Petrol Plug-in Hybrid, Age: up to 1 Year, 108 days to sell