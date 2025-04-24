Tesla Model 3 named UK fastest selling used car as EVs fly off the forecourts

Many used car dealers still refuse to stock second-hand EVs after hearing too many horror stories but the right stock has the potential to fly off the forecourts.

That is according to new data from Indicata, which has found that Tesla Model 3 is currently the fastest-selling used car under the age of four.

Collected as part of the firm’s Market Watch report, the study found that UK used car buyers have been continuing to buy the Model 3 in large numbers – despite controversy over Elon Musk’s recent political activity.

The world’s richest man recently announced he would be dedicating more time to the EV brand and taking a step back from his role with Donald Trump.

And while new Tesla sales may have dwindled of late, it seems like the used market is continuing to hold up.

Not only did an electric car top Indicata’s fastest-selling used car list, BEVs also achieved a record 6.28% sales market share of the UK’s used market during March, more than double the same period in 2024.

The Model 3 beat Nissan’s Qashqai and Volvo’s XC40 to top spot as UK’s fastest-selling used car, over the past six weeks.

The data measured according to Market Days’ Supply (MDS) which is derived from dividing the current supply of inventory by the average daily retail sales rate over the past 45 days.

The Tesla came out top with 23.8 days, ahead of the Qashqai (25.1 days) and the XC40 (26.1 days).

BEVs now account for a record 8.4% of dealer stock, but with forecourt stocking levels increasing in response to improved consumer popularity, demand and supply ended Q1 in relative harmony.

While used BEV prices have shown no real signs of increasing in recent months, prices have also not fallen in the way they did between January 2023 and July 2024, when they tumbled by around 40%.

Indicata also found that used BEV prices only fell by an average of -0.6% between February and April 2025.

MDS across the board has continued to fall in April, with BEVs at 51 days – just behind PHEVs, diesels and HEVs at 43, 42 and 40 days respectively.

Dean Merritt, Indicata UK’s head of sales, said: ‘This strong sales performance of used BEVs is despite the majority of dealer stock being the previous generation of technology where range and charging speeds are behind the current new BEVs being offered for sale.

‘It is still too early to see how the recent changes to the Zero Emission Mandate legislation will impact the used market.

‘Dealers need to keep stocking BEVs and offering attractive finance deals to drive consumer interest. Used car volumes will continue to increase in line with rising new BEV sales in 2021 and 2022 so dealers will have to be ready to absorb these cars in line with an anticipated rise in retail demand.’