Sytner continues to move on from axed Carshop brand as it sells Manchester site to Motor Range

Sytner has sold its former Manchester Carshop site to used car supermarket group Motor Range as the dealer group continues its ‘shift in focus’.

Car Dealer reported last year that Syner was axing the Carshop brand in the UK, with a number of sites earmarked for closure or sale.

The Manchester site was initially rebranded as a Sytner Select store as part of the restructure but the decision has now been made to dispose of the premises altogether.

The plot has been bought by Motor Range, which will run the business alongside its existing used car supermarket operation in neighbouring Liverpool.

The news was confirmed on LinkedIn by Motor Range’s sales director, Shaun Lane, who confirmed that employees at the site would now transfer over to working for the new owners.

He wrote: ‘I am pleased to announce that Motor Range has acquired Carshop Manchester (Sytner) as of today and will now operate two sites in the north west.

‘After months of hard work we welcome the current team of staff to the Motor Range family and we’re all excited to take this operation to the next level.

‘It’s been a pleasure dealing with Sytner during the acquisition and Motor Range wishes them well for the future!

‘The best north west used car supermarket just got better.’

A message confirming the sale has also now appeared on the Sytner website.

In a statement to customers, a spokesman for the Car Dealer Top 100 group said: After much consideration, we have made the decision to transfer Sytner Select Manchester to new ownership.

‘We want to assure you that any outstanding orders will be processed as usual and service bookings will continue as planned.

‘If you do have any questions or concerns, please email us at [email protected] and we will do our utmost to support you with a solution.

‘May I take this opportunity to thank you for your loyalty to the team and to Sytner Select Manchester, we have thoroughly enjoyed looking after you.’