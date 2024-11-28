How much profit do car dealers make? Car Dealer Top 100 2024 list in full

The Car Dealer Top 100 list of the most profitable car dealers in the UK – sponsored by Heycar and compiled by Cooper Parry – is revealed below.

The list ranks franchised and non-franchised dealers by EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) profit.

EBITDA is used as it’s the fairest way to compare car dealers like for like and shows the cash generation of the businesses.

Data from car dealers’ latest accounts were used where possible to compile the list and independent and franchised dealers are included. The majority use 2023 accounts with a year end of December 31.

Where the accounts are late or businesses have applied for an extension, Cooper Parry has used 2022 numbers.

Where possible, the Cooper Parry team attempt to include all car dealer groups – both franchised and independent – but if you feel your business should be included, or an error needs to be corrected, please contact the Car Dealer team using the email buttons on this story.

The full list is below and a video looking at the results in detail with Ian McMahon from UHY Hacker Young is at the top of the page.