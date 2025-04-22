Polestar launches battery health certificates as brand plugs into used cars

Polestar has introduced battery healthy certificates for its pre-owned 2 models, as it embarks on a major focus on used cars in 2025.

All pre-owned Polestar 2s offered through the brand’s Spaces (showrooms) will now come with documents certifying the battery’s health and usability as a percentage.

The launch of the certification comes as the carmaker embarks on a major focus on used cars.

Polestar UK boss Matt Galvin recently told Car Dealer that the new focus on used cars comes as the brand turns five years old in Britain and plans to expand its retail footprint begin.

Next month, Polestar will open its first Space that purely focuses on pre-owned models.

The new Space in Erdington, Birmingham, will be a standalone site and will concentrate on fully checked and prepped pre-owned Polestars.

All pre-owned Polestar 2s no matter what age they are will have the latest software. Since it launch in 2020, the 2 has had over 20 over-the-air updates ranging from efficiency gains to the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Commenting on the battery health certificates, Galvin said: ‘As more pre-owned Polestars start to come on the market, it offers a lower price entry-point to join the Polestar family and experience our performance EVs with all the software features of our new cars.

‘And where customers may have been apprehensive about a five-year-old Polestar 2 and its battery condition, once again Polestar is giving car buyers transparency and providing peace of mind in the same way we do with our climate impact.’

The launch coincides with a special ‘Pre-owned’ event that is running between April 17 and 30. During this time, all pre-owned models purchased are available with reduced interest PCP finance at 8.9% APR representative, and come with a free Zaptec home charger worth £495.