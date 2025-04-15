Polestar enjoys 185% sales boom as it targets more models and dealerships

Polestar has signed off on a 185% increase in UK sales in Q1 as it continues to grow its presence in the UK market with more models and dealerships.

The Swedish electric brand delivered 3,695 cars in Q1, a 185% year-on-year rise, new figures show.

The performance has led the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to declare Polestar to be the fastest growing European car brand in the UK.

Polestar has now delivered 37,000 cars – consisting of 2, 3 and 4 models – in the five years since it launched in the UK.

On a global level, the first quarter saw Polestar sell 12,304 cars in Q1 2025 – a rise of 76% on Q1 last year.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: ‘We are on the right track and doing the right things.

‘I’m pleased with the progress we are making in transforming our commercial operations. With a more active selling model, more retail partners and attractive cars, we are delivering results.

‘At the same time, we are monitoring closely and assessing the volatile geopolitical environment and will adapt as needed.’

Lohscheller took the helm in October last year and is busy transforming the business to be more profitable.

Moreover, he is transitioning the business from one that mostly sold cars online through limited sales points to one that has a more traditional dealer model.

As announced in September 2024, this will see Polestar grow its UK presence from nine ‘Spaces’ to 17 in 18 months.

Speaking to Car Dealer last week, Polestar UK boss Matt Galvin revealed more details on how this plan will be actioned.

‘The momentum around the brand means we’ve got people knocking on the door all the time, quite frankly,’ Galvin said.

‘But, first and foremost, we are working with our existing partners and very closely with the Volvo network as our links with Volvo are still incredibly important.

‘Those partners that represent Volvo are partners that we’re talking to now about our expansion strategy.’

Galvin explained that Polestar will keep its upmarket ‘shopping mall’ sites in places such as Battersea, London, and the Trafford Shopping Centre in Manchester, but also develop more conventional dealerships.

‘It’s going to be more traditional formats for our car dealerships and in places with high footfall traffic and in urban areas,’ he said.

‘The shopping mall concept has been a really great tool for us in terms of building brand awareness. But now, as we move into second phase of our journey – which will include pre-owned cars – we need a bit more real estate around us to display the increased [new car] range and used cars.

‘We’ve got three cars in our range now, with a fourth coming this year, and more to come in future years. We need more space; we need to be able to show customers our cars, let them touch, feel, drive those cars in an environment which makes them feel comfortable.’

Polestar will launch the 5 four-door GT later this year, while a small electric SUV called 7 will debut in 2026/27.

The Polestar 7 is expected to arrive before the Polestar 6 sports car, though, as it’ll be a more of a volume seller.

Galvin added that Polestar won’t be developing the ‘shopping mall’ concept any further, and that these new showrooms won’t simply be attached to existing Volvo dealerships.

‘Just because we [Polestar and Volvo] are owned by the same parent and we share lots of different platforms and technologies, from a sales perspective we are very separate.

‘We have our own brand identity, as does Volvo.’