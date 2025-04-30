Aston Martin begins ‘limiting US imports’ as Trump tariffs begin to impact sales

Aston Martin has begun ‘limiting imports’ to the US in response to Donald Trump’s new trade tariffs.

All new cars imported into the States are now subject to 25% charges following the President’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, which sparked chaos around the world.

Aston has now told investors that it is leveraging stock already held on the other side of the Atlantic, rather than exporting large numbers of new vehicles.

The announcement came as part of a wider financial update which revealed the company is slashing its losses, following a difficult period.

The firm posted a pre-tax loss of £79.6m in the first three months of the year, down from a £138.9m loss in the same period of 2024.

Despite this, operating losses grew for the first three months of 2025 and total revenues dipped by 13% to £233.9m for the quarter.

The company nevertheless kept its financial guidance for 2025 unchanged as it continues to push through a major turnaround plan.

Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin chief executive, said: ‘We are carefully monitoring the evolving US tariff situation and are currently limiting imports to the US while leveraging the stock held by our US dealers.

‘We remain vigilant in monitoring events and will respond to changes in the operating environment as they materialise.’

Aston Martin is among European car manufacturers who have seen shares slide in value in recent months over concerns about the potential impact of tariffs on demand for their vehicles in the US.

It comes amid a significant overhaul at Aston Martin as it seeks to shore up its long-term finances.

In February, the group said it plans to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team and confirmed that Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium would invest a further £52.5m to grow its stake in the business.

Aston Martin said the two deals were expected to improve the group’s liquidity by more than £125m.