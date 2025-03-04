Further job losses expected at Marshall Motor Group as retailer axes four Stellantis dealers

More job losses are expected at Marshall Motor Group after the retailer decided to ‘downsize’ its relationship with Stellantis.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm has axed four Stellantis sites, representing Peugeot and Vauxhall, all of which have been earmarked for closure from March 31.

Car Dealer has learned that the group’s Peugeot dealerships in Peterborough, Ashford and Canterbury will all close, as well as its Peterborough Vauxhall site.

Stellantis confirmed the news when approached by Car Dealer, with a spokesman for the carmaker saying it was working to ensure ‘minimum disruption’.

Staff at the sites were informed of the decision last Friday (Feb 28) with insiders saying they were ‘blindsided’ by the move.

According to one employee, directors told staff that the move was ‘not linked to performance’ and that the dealer group had decided to ‘downsize its number of Stellantis sites’

A source, who works at one of the affected sites, told Car Dealer: ‘We were blindsided by it to be honest, we just didn’t see it coming.

‘When the directors came down to tell us last week, they said it wasn’t linked to performance and basically it’s because Marshall is downsizing its number of Stellantis sites for whatever reason.

‘They gave us the usual b*****ks about tough market conditions but that is what it comes down to.

‘We just couldn’t believe it really. You could say that our sales are hardly setting the world alight but looking at the data we are nowhere near being the worst.

‘When it comes to aftersales we are right at the top of every metric. We’re all finding it pretty perplexing to be honest.’

A consultation is now ongoing with the aim of helping as many workers as possible find alternative work within Marshall Motor Group.

However, as it stands no alternative offers have been made, meaning hundreds of workers are facing redundancy.

One insider told Car Dealer: ‘We have guys who have just been promoted, got pay rises and taken out mortgages.

‘There are some incredibly talented people here, including EV technicians which I know the industry is crying out for at the moment.

‘Some super qualified people have had the rug pulled out from under them because of this.’

The news comes follows on from Marshall Motor Group also axing two Volkswagen sites in the south of England last week, both of which will also close at the end of this month.

It comes at a difficult time for the motor trade, with Group 1 also announcing closures yesterday (Mar 3).

In response to the latest decision, a spokesman for Stellantis UK told Car Dealer: ‘Stellantis UK confirms that, by mutual agreement, the retailer contracts with Marshall Vauxhall Peterborough, Peugeot Peterborough, Peugeot Ashford and Peugeot Canterbury have ended and they will cease representing our brands at the end of March.

‘We are working closely with each site to ensure that there is minimum disruption to customer’s new vehicle orders and after-sales support.’

Car Dealer has approached Marshall Motor Group for comment.