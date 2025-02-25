Marshall Motor Group axes VW dealerships as staff face job losses and ‘tough goodbye’

Staff at two long-standing Volkswagen dealerships are facing job losses after Marshall Motor Group took the decision to axe the sites.

Employees at Marshall Volkswagen Horsham and Marshall Volkswagen Aylesbury were told last week that they could soon be out of work as a result of the closures, which are expected to be finalised by the end of March.

One insider, who did not wish to be named, told Car Dealer that staff were informed of the decision at the start of last week, with the news coming as a ‘total shock’.

Marshall bosses are said to have told the dealerships that they are making a ‘significant loss’ for the business and that closing them was the ‘only option’.

At present, it is not thought that any employees have been offered alternative roles elsewhere in the group’s dealer network, although a consultation with staff is believed to be ongoing.

A well-placed source told Car Dealer: ‘We were told at the start of last week, probably Monday or Tuesday.

‘No one knew anything about it, not even the managers, so it did come as a total shock.

‘There’s not been any offers made for people to stay on with Marshalls elsewhere but we have been told that a consultation period is going on.

‘We were just told that we were making a significant loss for the Marshalls business so the only option they think is worthwhile exploring is to close us down.

‘The hardest bit for me is moving on from all the staff. I love it here, it’s a great bunch and now we’re all just expected to disperse.

‘Having never been through this before, I have been surprised at how many people have reached out.

‘Thankfully I’ve already got interviews booked in elsewhere, and so have a lot of the other staff, but it is such a shame.’

Following on from the news, sales executives from the two showrooms have been openly looking for work on LinkedIn.

Among those to publicly comment on the closures, is Adrian Nastase, a senior sales executive at the Horsham site.

He posted that working at the dealership had been an ‘unforgettable experience’ as he now prepares for ‘a tough goodbye’.

‘I’m saddened to announce that I’m now open to new opportunities and seeking a position in the sales department within the motor trade,’ he wrote.

‘Working at Volkswagen Horsham has been an unforgettable experience – not just professionally, but personally. We truly were a family there, and I have loved every moment spent with my colleagues. It’s a tough goodbye, but I’m excited to see what the future holds.

‘If anyone knows of any roles or opportunities, I’d appreciate the connection and support.’

When approached by Car Dealer, Volkswagen Group UK said that the closures were part of a ‘necessary evolution’ of its retail network.

A spokesman said: ‘As we’ve said previously, we, along with the whole motor industry, are moving through a period of unprecedented change, prompted by new technologies and changing customer expectations.

‘The necessary evolution of the Volkswagen Group UK retailer network, to ensure that we have appropriate representation to meet our customers’ future needs, is a process that has been under way for a couple of years already and will continue into the future.

‘We can confirm in this case that Marshall Motor Group’s sites in Horsham and Aylesbury will be closing from the end of next month.

‘Marshall Motor Group will be writing to its customers to advise them of alternative sales, service and parts facilities. Due to legal requirements and confidentiality agreements, we cannot provide further details.’

Marshall Motor Group declined to comment when approached by Car Dealer.