Family-run Ford dealership to close down next month with site earmarked for demolition

Ford’s dealer network is to shrink once again next month with a family-run site in Cambridgeshire earmarked for demolition.

TC Harrison Ford in St Neots is to close down on May 16 after planners granted permission for a new retirement village on the site.

The application was given the green light last year and dealer group TC Harrison has now confirmed the final closing date of the popular showroom.

Bosses have insisted that no job losses will come as a result of the closure with all business activities and staff set to relocate to the firm’s nearby Huntingdon branch.

That site, located around 11 miles from the condemned business, is now set to be expanded in order to accommodate the latest growth, the Hunts Post reports.

In a statement, a spokesman for the dealer group said: ‘Following the planning approval for the proposed retirement village on our St Neots premises I can now confirm that all our business activities and staff will be transferring to the Huntingdon dealership on May 16, 2025.

‘Huntingdon is 11 miles from St Neots, just off the A141.

‘We have scheduled a series of announcements to our customer database outlining our collection and delivery services (amongst other offers) to maintain customer convenience.

‘Planning has been approved for further expansion at our Huntingdon dealership and works will commence in due course, and we look forward to welcoming as many of our St Neots customers as we can.’

The news comes amid major cutbacks in the Ford network with the Blue Oval recently terminating 50 car dealerships as part of drive to slash the number of retail points it has in the UK.

In 2020, the brand said it would be axing almost half of its dealerships as it looked to improve profitability.

Away from Ford, several other franchise sites have also closed in recent months, with the likes of Group 1, Lithia, Marshalls and Vertu all making cutbacks in recent months.

You can find out more about the trend here.

Founded in 1931 by Thomas ‘Cuth’ Harrison, dealer group TC Harrison has remained in the same family for 94 years.

Last year the outfit came 16th in our Car Dealer Top 100 list of the UK’s most profitable dealers, with an EBITDA figure of £34.23m.