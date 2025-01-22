Ford terminates 50 car dealerships as it hits target to nearly half network

Ford has terminated 50 more dealerships under plans set out to half its dealer network by 2025.

In 2020, the brand said it would be slashing dealerships by nearly half as it looked to improve profitability at dealerships.

The plan was to increase profit by expanding the sales area of the dealerships that continued to work with them.

Ford revealed to car dealer that its network now stands at ‘just over 200 dealers’, meaning it has met the target it set nearly five years ago.

In a statement, Ford of Great Britain said: ‘We have been actively restructuring the dealer network over the past several years to better align with the evolving needs of our business and deliver enhanced service.’

Of the latest 50 dealers cut from the brand, all but three have retained their Ford Authorised Service.

Ford has had a challenging period, with its passenger cars falling in favour while commercial vehicles are still very popular.

Since the announcement it has added new models and discontinued some of its previous best sellers.