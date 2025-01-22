Log in

News

Ford terminates 50 car dealerships as it hits target to nearly half network

  • Ford terminates 50 dealerships in plans to half network
  • All but three retain authorised service status
  • Ford hits target it set in 2020 for this year

Time 1:07 pm, January 22, 2025

Ford has terminated 50 more dealerships under plans set out to half its dealer network by 2025.

In 2020, the brand said it would be slashing dealerships by nearly half as it looked to improve profitability at dealerships.

The plan was to increase profit by expanding the sales area of the dealerships that continued to work with them.

Advert

Ford revealed to car dealer that its network now stands at ‘just over 200 dealers’, meaning it has met the target it set nearly five years ago.

In a statement, Ford of Great Britain said: ‘We have been actively restructuring the dealer network over the past several years to better align with the evolving needs of our business and deliver enhanced service.’

Of the latest 50 dealers cut from the brand, all but three have retained their Ford Authorised Service.

Advert

Ford has had a challenging period, with its passenger cars falling in favour while commercial vehicles are still very popular.

Since the announcement it has added new models and discontinued some of its previous best sellers.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108