Evans Halshaw closes long-standing Ford dealership as doors slam shut with immediate effect

  • Evans Halshaw Ford Northwich has closed its doors for good
  • Site ceased trading on Tuesday but dealer group is yet to publicly confirm the news
  • It remains unclear what will happen to staff affected by the closure

Time 9:00 am, October 19, 2024

Evans Halshaw has closed one of its long-standing Ford dealerships in the north of England as the dealer group continues to restructure after its takeover by the US-based Lithia Motors.

The American giant completed its purchase of Pendragon – including Evans Halshaw – back in February and has been hard at work ever since.

In April, Car Dealer reported that Lithia had cut around 250 jobs by killing off the CarShop used car supermarket brand, but so far the Evans Halshaw network has remained largely unaffected by the takeover.

Now however, the firm has closed its Northwich Ford site in Cheshire, with immediate effect.

The dealer group has not publicly confirmed the news but CheshireLive is reporting that the dealership ceased trading on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Calls to the business are now being rerouted to the dealer group’s nearby premises in Altrincham and customers attempting to visit the Northwich site’s website are being met with a page with ‘dealership closure FAQs’.

Both the The business’s Facebook page and Google are also now listing the site as ‘permanently closed’ but no official statement has been posted to confirm the news.

It therefore remains unclear why the decision to shut the operation down was taken, or what it means for staff, but CheshireLive was told by the group that it ‘was not able to comment’.

Car Dealer has approached Lithia for comment.

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



