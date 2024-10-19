Evans Halshaw closes long-standing Ford dealership as doors slam shut with immediate effect

Evans Halshaw has closed one of its long-standing Ford dealerships in the north of England as the dealer group continues to restructure after its takeover by the US-based Lithia Motors.

The American giant completed its purchase of Pendragon – including Evans Halshaw – back in February and has been hard at work ever since.

In April, Car Dealer reported that Lithia had cut around 250 jobs by killing off the CarShop used car supermarket brand, but so far the Evans Halshaw network has remained largely unaffected by the takeover.

Now however, the firm has closed its Northwich Ford site in Cheshire, with immediate effect.

The dealer group has not publicly confirmed the news but CheshireLive is reporting that the dealership ceased trading on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Calls to the business are now being rerouted to the dealer group’s nearby premises in Altrincham and customers attempting to visit the Northwich site’s website are being met with a page with ‘dealership closure FAQs’.

Both the The business’s Facebook page and Google are also now listing the site as ‘permanently closed’ but no official statement has been posted to confirm the news.

It therefore remains unclear why the decision to shut the operation down was taken, or what it means for staff, but CheshireLive was told by the group that it ‘was not able to comment’.

Car Dealer has approached Lithia for comment.