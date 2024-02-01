Pendragon completes £397m sale of dealerships and leasing business to Lithia Motors

Pendragon has completed the multi-million-pound sale of its dealerships and leasing division to US dealer group Lithia Motors.

The UK automotive retailer, which operates the Stratstone and Evans Halshaw dealership chains, announced this morning that the £397m sale was completed yesterday – bang on target.

Today also marks Pendragon’s dealer management software arm Pinewood Technologies being hived off to take Pendragon’s place on the London Stock Exchange and led by Bill Berman.

Lithia’s offer of 35.4p per share was backed in October by almost 99% of those shareholders who chose to vote.

The new era sees Lithia’s chief operating officer Chris Holzshu and chief technology officer George Hines appointed to the board.

Meanwhile, Mark Willis has resigned as director and chief financial officer as of today, replaced with immediate effect by Oliver Mann, who was Pendragon’s director of group finance.

Today’s announcement – arranged on behalf of Pendragon by Mann – stated: ‘The board strongly believes that the growth prospects for the company will be enhanced materially as a result of becoming a standalone business, as well as through the strategic partnership with Lithia.’

The buyout will see Pendragon’s dealer group and leasing business combined with luxury car dealer group Jardine, which Lithia bought last March for £300m, with the new and larger group headed by Neil Williamson.

Today’s announcement finally brings the curtain down on what became a tense four-horse race to buy Pendragon’s assets.

Lithia beat a rival offer from Hedin, which teamed up with Sytner owner Penske Automotive to make a joint bid, and saw off an approach by America’s biggest dealer group, AutoNation as well.

