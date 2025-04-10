JATO Dynamics launches new product to help combat used car mispricing

Automotive data and analysis experts JATO Dynamics has launched a new product to meet the growing demand for accurate, detailed used vehicle information.

Called VINView Pro, it builds on JATO’s existing VINView by supplying build specification for individual vehicles rather than the standard specification information previously available.

It cleverly discloses all fitted specification and options a car benefits from, plus its full standard specification items and pricing, helping dealers, fleets and other firms solve pricing problems.

The system has been developed in partnership with the automotive intelligence experts at AutoGrab, who added their expertise in advanced research and AI.

VINView Pro is designed to solve problems commonly faced by companies operating in the used car space, such as fleet and leasing firms, online marketplaces, and, of course, car dealers.

Paul Hilton, head of retail at JATO Dynamics, said: ‘We know from regular inquiries we receive that there is huge demand for accurate build specification for vehicles. To express it simply, we are obtaining complex factory data from OEMs, and putting it into more everyday language that businesses can use when sourcing or supplying vehicles.’

Users can access the system in two ways – either through JATO’s existing Sales Link platform or an API.

Entering VIN numbers or individual registration plates triggers the supply of the relevant facts and figures for each vehicle.

‘A dealer can put a registration number in and be told exactly what a car has got on it in terms of upgraded paint, additional features and interior and exterior add-ons,’ he said.

‘They can use that data to market the vehicle. Those accessing the product via Sales Link will continue to receive Sales Link’s other benefits such as AI-generated descriptions that can be used in advertising material.’

Hilton added: ‘We’re confident VINView PRO will be successful. We know the demand is there and of course JATO has 40 years of experience in the fields of automotive data, analysis and intelligence. Our aim is to improve accuracy, transparency and confidence in the used car space and we’re certain VINView Pro will achieve our objective.’

Chris Gardner, founder and CEO of AutoGrab, said: ‘My team and I are hugely excited to be working in partnership with JATO – and the launch of VINView Pro is the perfect way to get our new alliance off to a flying start.

‘Leveraging JATO’s extensive vehicle data, we are refining our valuation services for the market and deepening our insights for forecasting and analytics – and VINView Pro is a key part of that.

‘With JATO and AutoGrab working together, our customers have already begun to see the impact of the increased data and insights on vehicles flowing through our platform. VINView Pro is all about taking things to the next level and it is sure to be a game-changer for the automotive industry right across the globe.’