Cazoo announced as headline sponsor of British Motor Show following latest relaunch

There was a time when it felt like you couldn’t turn on the TV without seeing a team or event which was sponsored by Cazoo.

It was a policy which took the used car dealership to complete collapse but the brand is now enjoying a new lease of life as Motors’ new flagship marketplace.

And while the halcyon days of multi-million pound partnerships with the biggest sports clubs in the world may now be a thing of the past, the brand’s new owners have shown that they themselves are not adversed to a good sponsorship deal.

That is because Cazoo has been named as the new headline sponsor of this year’s British Motor Show, which will be held at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in August.

The show is set to deliver a mix of live entertainment, interactive displays, new tech and driving experiences, as well as the chance for visitors to see the latest cars and supercars, alongside much-loved classics.

Throughout the event, stunt shows will be held in the specially-created Cazoo Live Arena, which will also be the place to see supercar showdowns, the Red Devils parachute display team and a new Strictly Cars Dancing challenge.

Elsewhere, the Cazoo Family Zone is set to offer family-friendly interactive activities hosted by Cazoo brand ambassador and TV personality Grace Webb.

The show will also see a host of dealer groups attending, including Marshall Motor Group (BMW, Mini), Sandown Group (Mercedes-Benz), Group 1 (Toyota), Charters of Aldershot (Peugeot and Citroen) and Sparks Commercial Motors (Renault LCV, Renault Trucks).

Commenting on the new deal, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at Motors and Cazoo, said: ‘The British Motor Show is now firmly established as a popular live festival for car buyers, enthusiasts and families, so we’re delighted to have this opportunity to introduce them to the all-new Cazoo marketplace and put them in touch with our dealer partners from across the UK.

‘Last year’s show was a huge success for the Motors brand in terms of positioning and awareness, so we couldn’t miss the opportunity to invest in showcasing Cazoo as an all-new marketplace and reintroduce it to car buyers.’

Meanwhile, Andy Entwistle, CEO of the British Motor Show, said: ‘We are thrilled to have Cazoo as this year’s headline sponsor.

‘This builds on the partnership we established with Motors last year and enables us to associate the show with one of the UK’s best known automotive car brands.

‘With over 60,000 visitors expected, this year’s British Motor Show will be an unmissable event.’