Aston Barclay joins Constellation Automotive Group as BCA completes takeover of rival firm

BCA’s rumoured takeover of fellow auction house Aston Barclay has been completed, with staff made aware of the deal this morning.

Car Dealer exclusively revealed last week that the firm was set to pounce for its rival auctioneer with sources close to negotiations saying that ‘a deal had been signed’.

While neither firm has yet gone public with the news, it has now been confirmed internally, with staff made aware after arriving for work at 9am this morning (Apr 14).

An email, circulated to staff and seen by Car Dealer, says that Aston Barclay has now been bought by BCA’s parent company, Constellation Automotive Group.

Employees were told that the deal ‘aims to secure the longer-term viability of the Aston Barclay network’ following ‘difficult market conditions’ which recently led to the closure of the group’s Leeds remarketing centre.

The memo reads: ‘Constellation Automotive Group are pleased to announce the acquisition of Aston Barclay including its subsidiary The Car Buying Group.

‘Aston Barclay has recently been experiencing difficult market conditions and, as a result, closed its Leeds remarketing centre in January ‘25.

‘The acquisition aims to secure the longer-term viability of the Aston Barclay network of centres and avoid further closures by bringing the necessary operational skills and investment to the business, along with incremental volume from the Group’s growing WeBuyAnyCar business.’

One insider at Aston Barclay told Car Dealer that the group’s sites are now expected to be rebranded as BCA centres ‘one-by-one’.

He added that integration into BCA systems will begin in May ahead of potential staff changes, which could impact on senior management.

He said: ‘All official – takeover completed yesterday with BCA staff informed at 9am.

‘Sites are going to remain operating as they are and will be rebranded to BCA sites one-by-one.

‘Integration into BCA systems will begin in May. There has been no word on staff or operational changes but I imagine there will be some casualties, particularly at senior management levels.’

Car Dealer has approached BCA and Aston Barclay for comment.

BCA is currently the largest used car auction group in the UK and the acquisition would add five new auction locations, including Aston Barclay’s two mega centres in Wakefield and Donnington Park.

Meanwhile, BCA has 24 locations from Scotland to the south of England.

It is part of Constellation Automotive Group, which also owns We Buy Any Car, Cinch, CarNext and Marshall among other car buying and owning platforms.

BCA was previously publicly listed on the stock market but was taken private when it was bought by TDR Capital, owner of Constellation Automotive Group as well as Asda and Euro Garages, in 2019.

The auction group is also one of the oldest in the UK, first opening its doors in 1946 as Southern Counties Car Auction.

A management buyout of Aston Barclay took place in 2017 with Rutland Partners investing millions of pounds in the business.

Constellation Automotive Group also increased its stake in franchise car dealer group Vertu earlier this year, taking it over 10% for the first time.