Could BCA be poised to purchase fellow car auction business Aston Barclay?

Rumours are circulating that BCA will announce the takeover of fellow auction house Aston Barclay.

BCA is currently the largest used car auction group in the UK and the acquisition would add five new auction locations, including Aston Barclay’s two mega centres in Wakefield and Donnington Park.

Meanwhile, BCA has 24 locations from Scotland to the south of England.

It is part of Constellation Automotive Group, which also owns We Buy Any Car, Cinch, CarNext and Marshall among other car buying and owning platforms.

None of the companies involved responded to our requests for comment.

BCA was previously a publicly listed on the stock market but was taken private when it was bought by TDR Capital, owner of Constellation Automotive Group as well as Asda and Euro Garages, in 2019.

The auction group is also one of the oldest in the UK, first opening its doors in 1946 as Southern Counties Car Auction.

A management buyout of Aston Barclay took place in 2017 with Rutland Partners investing millions of pounds in the business.

Constellation Automotive Group also increased its stake in franchise car dealer group Vertu earlier this year, taking it over 10% for the first time.