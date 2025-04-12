KGM grows UK dealer network with new franchise partnership in Surrey

KGM has added to its UK dealer network after agreeing a new franchise deal with the family-run TW White & Sons Limited.

The agreement will see the dealer group represent the South Korean brand in Effingham, Surrey, joining other sites in South London and Kent.

The site is already up and running with a comprehensive range of aftersales services available from the group’s nearby Runmore Garage, just 600 metres away.

Confirming the news, Jen Westwood, head of business at TW White & Sons, said: ‘We are delighted to join the KGM franchise and embark on this exciting new chapter for our dealership.

‘Over the past six decades, we have cultivated strong relationships with our customers and established deep roots within our local community.

‘We look forward to introducing the impressive KGM range to our loyal customers while welcoming new ones.’

The move is the latest stage of KGM’s expansion, following its rebrand from SsangYong in 2023.

The outfit now has more than 70 retail sites across the UK with plans in place for further growth before the year is out.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: ‘We are thrilled to welcome TW White & Sons to the KGM UK family.

‘Their outstanding reputation for delivering exceptional sales and customer service, combined with their family-focused values, aligns with what we believe in as a brand.

‘We look forward to a successful partnership that will benefit customers across the region.’