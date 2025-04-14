Auto Trader adds new car finance offers to its website giving greater transparency to consumers

Auto Trader has added a new feature to its website where new car dealers can display finance offers on their adverts.

New car dealers are now able to attach FCA-compliant finance offers to their new car stock as well as monthly costs, with Auto Trader saying this will give greater transparency on price.

It added that nine in 10 buyers are using finance when purchasing a new car, while 84% of consumers said that being able to easily compare cars and finance offers was key to choosing which car to buy.

Mark Busby​​​​, director of commercial operations at Hendy Group commented: ‘We’re excited to start displaying new car finance offers on our new vehicle adverts on Auto Trader.

‘We want to convert browsers to buyers and showing them upfront exactly what deposit contributions they’ll receive from the OEM means they’ll know the monthly costs of how much deposit is required – providing greater price transparency from the start of their journey and helping us to stand out in a competitive marketplace.’

Craig Carter, brand director at D.M. Keith, also felt that this new addition will build confidence with the customer and said: ‘Having the ability to now add clear finance offers to our new car adverts will ensure that prospective buyers feel more informed and confident when making a purchase with us.

‘Not only this but the solution will be a real game changer for us as it will allow us to transact with consumers quicker than before, thus enabling us to save much needed time so we can focus our attention on other key tasks.’

By making the finance offers on new vehicles clearer, Auto Trader expects this will cut down the back and forth finance quotes with customers so they can make decisions faster.

The new solution also makes attaching a finance offer simple and says this will allow franchised dealers to capitalise on increased demand.

Bex Kennett, new car performance director at Auto Trader, said: ‘We’re delighted to announce New Car Offers, which will be a powerful and seamless addition to our new car package.

‘It’s become more important than ever that consumers are given both transparency and confidence when purchasing a brand new vehicle and this aims to do exactly that.

She added: ‘By displaying monthly costs upfront, retailers will be able to provide greater pricing clarity, helping consumers understand affordability at a glance, whilst ensuring that better quality leads are coming through to them, maximising their sales potential.

‘We’re committed to enhancing the new car experience for both retailers and buyers and look forward to working with our partners over the coming weeks to make the new functionality a real success for all.’