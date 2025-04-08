Log in

News

Swansway’s Motor Match set to open sixth used car supermarket at former Bravoauto site

  • Work underway to transform former Bravoauto site in Stoke-on-Trent
  • Swansway’s Motor Match brand to move into premises, which have lay vacant for over a year
  • Estate agents’ records show that site recently sold for £1.4m

Time 10:44 am, April 8, 2025

Dealer group Swansway is set to add to its network of Motor Match used car supermarkets after agreeing a deal to take over a failed former Bravoauto site.

The Stoke-on-Trent plot has been vacant for well over a year but signs have now gone up promising that car sales will be returning in the near future.

Work is underway to transform the premises, with Swansway also on the lookout for mechanics to work at the renovated site.

Advert

The new operation will become Motor Match’s sixth UK site, joining other stores in Bolton, Chester, Crewe, Stafford and Stockport.

The store was previously one of eight Bravoauto showrooms to be shut as part of a cost-cutting exercise by then-owners Inchcape back in November 2023.

It had only been trading for 18 months when the shutters came down, having previously been home to an Evans Halshaw Citroen site.

Advert

After closing, the showroom was listed for sale via Savills, for an eye-watering £1.4m.

The estate agents’ website now lists the plot as being ‘sold’ but it is not known whether it was bought by Swansway or a third party, which is now leading it to the dealer group.

According to Savills, the site measures 15,316 sq ft with external space for 164 cars.

Car Dealer has approached Swansway Motor Group for comment.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



More stories...

Auto Trader Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108