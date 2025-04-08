Swansway’s Motor Match set to open sixth used car supermarket at former Bravoauto site

Dealer group Swansway is set to add to its network of Motor Match used car supermarkets after agreeing a deal to take over a failed former Bravoauto site.

The Stoke-on-Trent plot has been vacant for well over a year but signs have now gone up promising that car sales will be returning in the near future.

Work is underway to transform the premises, with Swansway also on the lookout for mechanics to work at the renovated site.

The new operation will become Motor Match’s sixth UK site, joining other stores in Bolton, Chester, Crewe, Stafford and Stockport.

The store was previously one of eight Bravoauto showrooms to be shut as part of a cost-cutting exercise by then-owners Inchcape back in November 2023.

It had only been trading for 18 months when the shutters came down, having previously been home to an Evans Halshaw Citroen site.

After closing, the showroom was listed for sale via Savills, for an eye-watering £1.4m.

The estate agents’ website now lists the plot as being ‘sold’ but it is not known whether it was bought by Swansway or a third party, which is now leading it to the dealer group.

According to Savills, the site measures 15,316 sq ft with external space for 164 cars.

Car Dealer has approached Swansway Motor Group for comment.