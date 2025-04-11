Entries flooding in for Car Dealer Power 2025 – get voting today; entries close May 19

Car dealers are busy nominating the best suppliers and manufacturers in the motor industry for the most prestigious gongs in the business.

Since Car Dealer Power 2025 launched last month entries have been flooding in – but there’s still plenty of time for YOU to get voting.

Every years, the Car Dealer Power survey recognises the best suppliers and carmakers in the industry. The gongs are voted for by YOU, the dealers.

Entries close on May 19, so get voting now. Filling out the survey only takes a few minutes.

Winners and highly commended placed firms will be named in 22 supplier categories, with the best car manufacturers to represent and the car of the year also being revealed.

From the best protection firms to finance providers, all sectors are covered and allow dealers to air their views on the best – and the worst.

The winners will be announced in a special video to be broadcast at 2pm on June 25.

The supplier categories are listed below and the winner of each receives a prestigious Car Dealer Power trophy. You can see last year’s winners by clicking the video at the top of this story.

Any car dealer can vote in the Car Dealer Power awards, while independents can skip straight to naming the best suppliers to do business with, and it only takes a few minutes.

As a reminder, voting closes on MAY 19, so don’t delay.

CAST YOUR VOTE NOW – CAR DEALER POWER 2025

Last year, Suzuki leapt to the top of the car manufacturer’s table, achieving near-perfect scores across the board.

It pushed fellow Japanese car brand and Power 2023 winner Toyota into second place.

Meanwhile, Chinese-owned British brand plummeted 12 places to finish bottom.

The full results from last year, brand by brand, can be read by clicking here.

Car Dealer Power 2025 Supplier Categories