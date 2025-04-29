Suzuki honours UK retail network at annual National Dealer Conference

Suzuki has been honouring the best of its UK retail network at its annual National Dealer Conference.

Held at the swanky Grove Hotel, Watford, the conference saw the Japanese brand dish out gongs for both national and regional performance.

It proved to be a successful night for Tracks of Exeter, which scooped three honours – National Dealer of the Year, Regional Dealer of the Year (Region F) and Best Customer Experience.

Winners were selected following a stringent judging process, which saw businesses judged on on the percentage of target sales achieved, finance penetration percentage, sales and service, customer experience and the number of parts and quantity of accessories sold.

The figures were then merged into an overall score, with the top firm in each category taking the titles.

There were five Regional Dealer of Year winners at the event including Donnelly Brothers (Region A), Luscombe Suzuki Leeds (Region B), Cumbria Suzuki (Region C), Eastbourne Suzuki (Region D) and Sportif Suzuki (Region E).

Speaking after the event, David Kateley, director automobile at Suzuki GB, said: ‘Our annual awards are always a fantastic opportunity to recognise the hard work and achievements of our dealer network.

‘It is great to be able to celebrate the dedication and loyalty of our dealerships and I’d like to congratulate all of our winners.

‘Special congratulations goes to the team at Tracks of Exeter who are celebrating their triple win. We look forward to a successful 2025 and meeting again next year to celebrate even more of our achievements.’

Elsewhere, a total of 17 Suzuki dealers were recognised for their long service with the brand. The full list can be seen below:

Stoneacre Suzuki (Lincoln) – 10 years

Halesowen Motor House – 10 years

Read Suzuki – 10 years

Hilton Suzuki Bedford – 15 years

W J King (Bromley) – 20 years

Roadworthy Suzuki – 20 years

Donnelly Brothers – 20 years

T J Vickers & Sons – 25 years

Leslie’s Suzuki – 25 years

Stoneacre Suzuki (Peterborough) – 25 years

Anthony Betts Suzuki (Hemel Hempstead) – 25 years

Stoneacre Suzuki (Durham) – 25 years

Park’s Kilbride – 35 years

Belmont Suzuki Wallyford – 35 years

D. M. Keith Ltd (Huddersfield) – 40 years

D. M. Keith Ltd (Keighley) – 45 years

Sportif Suzuki – 45 years

The prizes were dished out by former England rugby coach, and failed Southampton FC technical director, Clive Woodward.