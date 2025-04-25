Man bought back his own stolen car without realising but details saved in the sat-nav gave it away

A man from Solihull was devastated when his Honda Civic Type R was stolen from outside his home in February this year but he was even more shocked when he realised he’d bought it back.

Software engineer Ewan Valentine, 36, was adament he wanted to find as similar a car as he could to replace his beloved 2016 Type R after his was stolen.

He was thrilled to find one that was so similar he even joked to his girlfriend that he should check the VIN number and it was located only 70 miles away.

Speaking with the Sun, Valentine explained that when he did the test drive the mileage was different – as was the registration – and this put his mind at rest.

However, when he got home he started to realise strange things like pine needles from a Christmas tree, a single tent peg, and Mars bar wrappers, that he told the BBC was ‘all similar to what you’d find in my car’.

He also noticed that the locking wheel nut was wrapped in a Tesco carrier bag just like his was.

Valentine told the BBC the final straw was when he opened the sat-nav and found his and his parent’s address saved in it.

He said: ‘I nearly crashed, to be honest, because I was in shock… My hands were shaking; my heart was pounding.