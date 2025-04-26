Autoglym launches new training courses to enhance professional car cleaning and detailing skills

Autoglym has launched a new series of hands-on training courses to improve skills for professional detailers, bodyshops and vehicle workshops.

Those joining the course will be taught in Autoglym’s new state-of-the-art training facility in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire.

The first course on offer is a machine polishing training course, which Autoglym says is ideal for those who want to further develop their skills when using a rotary and dual action polishing machine.

It will also be offering a two-day profession process training course for detailing businesses, car deakers and workshops.

This course will give staff the knowledge and skills they needs to maximise customer satisfaction, covering interior cleaning and exterior washing techniques, wheel and wheel-arch cleaning, the importance of traffic film removal and the application of pre-wash, and how best to clean door shuts and apertures.

It also looks at paint rectification by hand, paint protection, the application of exterior dressings, and the correct products and techniques for cleaning a vehicle’s windows.

The courses £360 and £300 respectively, including VAT, and PPE, parking, lunch and refreshments will all be included.

Laura Fippen, head of technical services at Autoglym Professional, said: ‘We’ve been working with trade customers for 60 years and we understand how cost and process efficiencies are paramount to our trade partners.

‘Our courses are structured to make a meaningful difference in how valeting businesses develop their staff, operate efficiently, and keep their customers happy.

‘The refurbishment of our Academy means our expert training team can guide and support attendees in a comfortable, weatherproof and perfectly lit environment.’