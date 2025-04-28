Vertu Motors aims for improved ‘operational efficiency’ as it signs partnership with Solera Cap HPI

Vertu Motors has agreed a new partnership with Solera Cap HPI as part of a drive to ‘deepen digital integration’ throughout its network.

The deal will see new new software and data solutions rolled out throughout Vertu’s sites with the aim of supporting the group’s ‘operational efficiency’.

All dealerships in the firm’s network will get access to Cap’s provenance checks with pricing set to be influenced by current and forecast vehicle valuations.

It is hoped that the additional data will allow Vertu to refine its smart pricing strategies and further inform decision-making.

David Crane, chief operations officer at the Car Dealer Top 100 group, said: ‘The new agreement builds on our long-standing relationship with Solera Cap HPI.

‘It supports the company’s commitment to data-led decision-making in a fast paced market, with the ability to update vehicle pricing from a central source, bringing even more efficiencies into the group.

‘We use data-driven decision-making across our organisation to generate enhanced returns and deliver a better customer experience. Data drives our omnichannel development, bringing ‘bricks and clicks’ together.’

The announcement follows Vertu’s recent £3.6m investment to grow its footprint in the South West, including the opening of two Volvo dealerships in Yeovil and Plymouth.

Wendy Swaine, head of strategic retail at Solera Cap HPI, added: ‘New investment in our data will see the HPI Check continue to lead the industry and provide our retailers and wider customers with the information they need to accurately buy and sell vehicles.’