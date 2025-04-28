Log in
James Taylor confirmed as new Nissan boss following surprise exit from Vauxhall

  • James Taylor appointed MD of Nissan GB
  • He replaces Diana Torres and will take up role from May 1
  • New man previously spent 25 years at Vauxhall before departing in February

Time 10:00 am, April 28, 2025

Nissan has appointed James Taylor as its new UK boss following his departure from Vauxhall earlier this year.

Taylor stood down as Vauxhall’s MD back in February, following 25 years at the British brand, with Car Dealer reporting at the time that he had agreed a move to a rival manufacturer.

It has now been confirmed that he has joined Nissan, where he will take on the same title as he had at Vauxhall, reporting to Mayra González, divisional vice president for marketing and sales at Nissan Europe.

In his new role Taylor will be responsible for launching a swathe of new electrified models including the Micra EV and next generation Leaf.

Commenting on his appointment, the 50-year-old said he was looking forward to working with the Nissan team and its dealer partners.

He said: ‘These are very dynamic times for the automotive industry so now, more than ever, we need to be agile and responsive to business needs and customer demands.

‘Nissan already makes two of the UK’s top-selling cars, has exciting new products on the way and is a brand with real momentum.

‘I look forward to working with the Nissan team, its dealer partners, and other stakeholders to navigate current industry challenges and build the business for sustainable future success.’

The move sees Taylor step away from Vauxhall, where he has spent his entire career, other than stints with its parent companies GM and Stellantis.

He brings expertise in market analysis, sales operations, fleet sales and marketing and bosses Nissan are thrilled to have secured his services.

González added: ‘We are happy to welcome James to the UK team and congratulate him on this appointment.

‘2025 is a hugely important year for Nissan’s largest European market and his experience will be invaluable as we strengthen our operations, accelerate our electrification plans, and evolve our network strategy to better serve our customers and support our dealers.’

Taylor succeeds Diana Torres as managing director and takes up his role from May 1.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



