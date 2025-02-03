Log in
News

Vauxhall MD James Taylor leaves British brand after 25 years of service

  • James Taylor leaves Vauxhall for pastures new
  • He began his Vauxhall career in 1997
  • Stellantis UK chief to head Vauxhall on an interim basis

Time 11:01 am, February 3, 2025

Vauxhall boss James Taylor is to leave the business after more than 25 years of service.

The British brand made the announcement to its dealers and to the press this morning, adding that current Stellantis UK chief, Eurig Druce, would assume the role of interim of Vauxhall MD until a replacement is found.

Taylor began his career at Vauxhall in 1997 on its undergraduate scheme. Over the past 25 years, he has held a number of senior commercial roles in Vauxhall’s sales and fleet departments, before heading up the brand from 2022 to 2025.

Car Dealer understands he will be taking up a role with another car manufacturer.

Looking back on his time at Vauxhall, Taylor said: ‘From the General Motors era to Groupe PSA to now Stellantis, it’s been a remarkable journey done with some remarkable people along the way.

‘I’d like to thank all my colleagues, past and present, for both their amazing contributions to what has been achieved – especially in recent years, transforming Vauxhall through design, technology and marketing into an electric-first brand – and I wish them every success in the future.’

Group managing director of Stellantis UK, Eurig Druce, said: ‘I’d like to sincerely thank James for more than quarter of a century of loyalty and dedication to Vauxhall.

‘James leaves Vauxhall ready for the UK’s transition to an electric future and on behalf of his many colleagues and friends, I wish him personally all the best for the future.’

James Batchelor

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



