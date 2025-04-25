Log in

Russell Borrie takes up new role as CEO of Arnold Clark

  • Russell Borrie begins his new role as chief executive officer of Arnold Clark
  • Borrie has been with the business for 33 years since 1992
  • His previous role was chief operating officer but he has worked his way up through the business

Time 1:25 pm, April 25, 2025

Russell Borrie has now taken up his new role as chief executive officer at used car dealer group Arnold Clark.

Borrie was previously chief operating officer at the business for nearly four years but has worked at Arnold Clark for 33 years.

He succeeds Eddie Hawthorne who had held the top position for 27 years.

Writing on LinkedIn, Borrie said: ‘I’m delighted to be starting my new role as chief executive officer at Arnold Clark.

‘Firstly, I want to thank Eddie Hawthorne for his immense contribution to the Arnold Clark Group. His knowledge, insight and dedication have helped the business thrive.

‘Even in the most challenging circumstances, his clarity and resourcefulness have transformed a crisis into an opportunity to make things better. On a more personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and mentorship over the decades we have worked together.’

He added: ‘It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead this incredible company and I am delighted to have the help and support of our 12,000 talented employees who work so hard to drive our success.

‘We have a strong vision for the future of the business, but we will never forget Sir Arnold’s founding principles.’

