Arnold Clark boss Eddie Hawthorne to step down after 27 years at helm

Arnold Clark boss Eddie Hawthorne is to step down from the dealer group after 27 years at the helm.

Hawthorne will be replaced by current chief operating officer Russell Borrie, effective March 28, the Scottish business said. He will remain on the board, but his role will change ‘from managing to mentoring and overseeing the business’, a statement said.

‘It’s been a privilege to lead Arnold Clark for such a long period of time,’ said Hawthorne. ‘I’m proud of our achievements and of our employees, especially over the last few years where the group has had many external challenges to overcome.

‘I know the business is in safe and reliable hands as the new leadership team navigated these challenges with me.’

He added: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Lady Clark, the directors, managers and motor trade friends for their strength and determination to help make this business a success.’

Russell Borrie, chief operating officer, said: ‘Firstly, I want to thank Eddie for his immense contribution to the Arnold Clark Group. His knowledge, insight and dedication have helped the business thrive.

‘Even in the most challenging circumstances, his clarity and resourcefulness have transformed a crisis into an opportunity to make things better. On a more personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and mentorship over the decades we have worked together.

‘It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to lead this incredible company and I would like to express my gratitude to Lady Clark and the board for putting their trust in me.

‘I am delighted to have the help of an experienced and talented operations board as well as the 12,000 dedicated employees who work so hard to drive our success.’